A Turkish cardiac disease specialist working in Germany has been fired from his job after calling homosexuality a disease.

According to German media outlets, Metin Çakır, who has been working in Helius clinic in southwestern Karlsruhe province, was immediately dismissed from his position after a post on his Twitter account.

“As a doctor, I want to express that homosexuality is a disease,” Çakır tweeted earlier this week over discussions in Turkey after a bar association’s statements against Turkish top religious authority.

No statement has been made by Çakır about the incident yet.