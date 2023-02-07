Dilara Aktaş, 17, was discovered in the rubble of an eight-story building in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş on Tuesday. Search and rescue crews who arrived in the city from northwestern Bursa pulled the girl out alive 28 hours after tremors razed her home to the ground.

Her faint voice alerted the teams scouring the debris. After pinpointing her location, crews pulled her safety, working for about eight hours to clear the debris around her. They later took her to the hospital. Officials said most of the girl's family members were still trapped under the rubble.