Since a major 7.7 magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in the southeastern part of Türkiye on Monday, many earthquake victims are struggling to survive amid heavy snow and frigid temperatures.

To provide warm clothes to the victims as soon as possible, women all over the country mobilized to sew necessities quickly and send them to the earthquake zone, at least to heal some of the wounds of the traumatized individuals.

Rize

At the Rize Public Education Center's textile workshop, warm clothes are being sewn to keep earthquake survivors warm in the harsh winter weather. Hülya Tatoğlu, who supervised the project, explained that their sole focus is on preparing winter clothing for the earthquake-affected areas.

"We're working with our students to make hoodies from winter clothes. The people there desperately need warm clothing right now," said Tatoğlu. "Here in Rize, we're doing our part to help. It's a small comfort amid such tragedy, but we're determined to use our skills and resources to help them. We'll buy more fabric if necessary, but supplies are running low at the fabric stores. We're ready to do anything we can to support those in need."

Bolu

Women in Bolu gathered at the Public Education Center to sew clothes and blankets for the earthquake victims. These clothes, specially made for those in the earthquake-stricken region who need winter clothing, will be packaged and sent to the area.

Edirne

With a shared mission to support the earthquake survivors, the trainers, trainees and housewives of the Public Education Center in Edirne came together to sew warm clothing. Using fabric they have acquired or donated from local businesses, the women work together, measuring and cutting, sewing, and even ironing and packaging the finished products.

Others in Edirne from all walks of life are also working together to address the needs of earthquake victims, from clothing and food to blankets and children's supplies. Housewives visit the course centers to offer their support with the warm clothes they have sewn.

Emel Ünat, who is taking part in the effort, expressed her distress over relatives who were affected by the earthquake. "We're making warm clothing for the earthquake victims to keep them comfortable during these cold winter days," she said.

Süheyla Şora Demiran, one of the trainers in the center, said that they decided to volunteer and support the earthquake victims by bringing together master trainers and trainees. She also made a call for local business owners to donate fabric to the centers.

Düzce

Düzce, which was also struck by two major earthquakes two decades ago, mobilized to help the victims.

The Düzce Municipality and several other organizations and individuals have come together to provide aid and support for the earthquake victims. The Düzce Municipality mobilized personnel and equipment from the outset of the disaster and continues to collect humanitarian aid materials.

On the third day, the municipality, along with the Public Education Center Directorate, sewed sportswear for the earthquake victims with sewing machines.

Besides aid materials, the clothes will be delivered as soon as possible to the earthquake region in Kahramanmaraş and surrounding provinces.

Antalya

The trainers and trainees of the Antalya Kepez Vocational Training Course have also produced beds, quilts, pillows and sheets for babies and children affected by the earthquake.

Hakan Tütüncü, the mayor of the Kepez district, visited the vocational training course, where women had come together to produce items for the earthquake victims. He expressed his gratitude and praised their spirit of volunteerism and unity.

"May Allah bless you all. I heard you wanted to contribute by doing as much as you can. You really exhibit a great example of volunteerism. Thank you all," he said, praising the women.

Those gathered at the training course expressed their sadness, with one volunteer saying, "Your pain is our pain, your wounds are our wounds."

"We witness one of the most beautiful forms of solidarity here. I would like to thank the valuable trainers, ladies. With the support of our fabric and material sponsors, they produce duvets and mattresses, especially for our children with a great example of volunteering. Yes, we are going through tough times. Our ultimate helper in these difficult days is our sense of solidarity, unity and being together. I believe we will overcome these difficult days with a sense of unity and solidarity," he added.

Istanbul

In the district of Umraniye, 25 female teachers from the Center for Women and Families, Vocational Training Courses have knit baby booties, gloves, scarves, caps, and vests for those in need in the earthquake area. The products will be shipped swiftly, and production will continue throughout the week.

Sibel Cansu, Umraniye Municipality's manager of the Center for Women and Families, said: "We initiated a project for our citizens in the earthquake zone together with our staff. We are about 25-30 people together with our clothing instructors and other personnel. We collected as much fleece fabric as we could. We produce scarves, berets, booties and vests. We produce them in different sizes for men, women and children. Our intention is to add to tonight's shipment. We will continue this work until the end of the week."

Meanwhile, course instructor Melike Demir highlighted they aim to produce 250-350 products in a day.