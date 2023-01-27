Heavy downpours and storms, with wind fluctuations over 70 kph (43 mph), that intensified Friday morning have handicapped life in Türkiye's southern provinces of Antalya and southwestern Muğla.

The storm blowing from the southeast knocked down trees, blew away signs and doused many cars with water.

A car damaged by tree during southwester storm in Muğla, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Konyaaltı Beach, one of the most famous spots for tourists in Antalya, was hit by huge waves. Following this, the 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology issued an orange alert to avert any unfortunate events.

The storm was expected to batter the area in the morning. As the storm pummeled the sea, waves up to 4 meters (13 feet) were formed and slammed into the cliffs at Kaleiçi Marina. The fishermen in the port prepared for the heavy rain to protect their boats from sinking in the turbulent sea.

On the other hand, a few tourists, who found the waves enticing, captured photos on their phones in Konyaaltı.

Tourists at Konyaaltı Beach fight against strong wind to take pictures of the waves, Antalya, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Meanwhile, heavy storms and downpours hit the coastal parts of Muğla. In some parts of the Marmaris region, mainly the Menteşe, Milas and Seydikemer districts of Muğla, fallen trees damaged cars. An employee was injured after the glass from hotel's rooftop fell on his head.

In Menteşe, the central district of Muğla, puddles filled the streets because of high precipitation.

The Meşelik neighborhood in the Milas district also suffered a flood, where road traffic was blocked and rescue teams had to intervene to reach the flooded houses. Heavy and strong winds were also seen in the Bodrum and Fethiye districts.

The storm is expected to lose strength by tomorrow morning, said the 4th Regional Directorate of Meteorology.