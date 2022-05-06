The Stratcom Youth: International Young Communicators Forum, jointly organized by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications and the Youth and Sports Ministry, began on Friday in the southern province of Antalya. The six-day event will bring together young people with an interest in communications.

This year the forum will host 100 young communicators from 13 countries and 42 universities. Third and fourth-year communications students from higher education institutions in Turkey and abroad will have a chance to expand their theoretical and practical knowledge in their field of study and connect with field experts.

Throughout the event, training and workshops will be held on more than 20 communications topics, including strategic communication, public diplomacy, fighting disinformation, digital media, crisis communication, public relations and journalism.

The first official session of the forum will start with Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu's opening speech on Sunday. Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will also outline the country's communication model to guests in a speech.

In the State-Nation Communication panel, representatives of the Directorate of Communications will share the vision and work of the institution. Participants will also be briefed on the fight against disinformation.

Experts from TRT and Anadolu Agency and top executives from television channels, news outlets and newspapers, including Daily Sabah's editorial coordinator Meryem Ilayda Atlas, will share their experiences on various topics.

In addition, career planning training will be provided at the forum to prepare participating students for business life.

Cultural activities will also play an important role in the forum. The students will have an opportunity to visit many cultural sites in Antalya, including Kaleiçi, Yivli Minaret, Şehzade Korkut Mosque and the Yacht Harbor as part of the program. Students will be given a certificate of participation at the end of the six-day event.