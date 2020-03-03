Police in the southern province of Antalya captured 12 suspects linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on Tuesday. Suspects had outstanding arrest warrants for “membership in a terrorist group.” Police raided several locations in the Mediterranean province used as safe houses by the group’s members. Two captured suspects were wanted in investigations in other cities.

FETÖ was indicted in multiple cases as the main culprit of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Putschists killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others that day, in FETÖ’s third attempt to seize power since 2013. It was the first time a terrorist group with infiltrators in the army sought to overthrow the government of Turkey. Tens of thousands of people were detained or arrested during and after a state of emergency was declared in the aftermath of the coup attempt. Officers from every rank, from sergeants to generals, were jailed and tried for their involvement in the putsch bid.

The terrorist group has been under the spotlight since December 2013. Employing its infiltrators in the judiciary and police, it sought to overthrow the government that month with two separate probes by FETÖ-linked prosecutors, aiming to ensnare government members in a sham corruption case.