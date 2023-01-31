Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu shared Tuesday that 241 suspects were taken into custody during the counternarcotics operations carried out simultaneously in four provinces.

At the news conference held in the Antalya Police Department building, Soylu noted that ''Rooting Out'' operations were carried out in the early morning on Tuesday in the Antalya, Ordu, Isparta and Erzincan provinces.

Noting that 1,321 members of police and gendarmerie teams, 24 narcotic detector dogs and aircraft took part in the operation that began in the early hours Soylu said: "In Antalya, 181 of the 187 suspects were detained. Drug dealers, manufacturers and those involved had been followed with a project over the last five months."

Pointing out that they are constantly on the field to fight against drugs, he noted that the seizures can be carried out with short or long-term monitoring underlining the differences during the projects. ''It takes place within the framework of long-term monitoring and follow-ups in order to bring down a gang, drug sales network, and to deal the hardest blow to its manufacturing and trade. The main reason why we do this is to convey the evidence to our courts in the most solid way,'' Soylu noted.

Informing that 25 suspects were caught in the northern province of Ordu, 18 in western Isparta, 17 in the eastern province of Erzincan as part of the operations, Soylu said: ''During the 38th, 39th and 40th Rooting Out operations, 241 out of the targeted 260 suspects were detained."

Emphasizing that the Rooting Out operations will continue in every part of the country, Soylu noted that Türkiye continues ''a relentless and exemplary struggle'' in this regard.