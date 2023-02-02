Three dead bodies were found in a car in Antalya, Thursday.

Early reports indicate that they were shot with a gun and the shots were heard in the Karaöz Ortaköy area of Aksu district, which was reported by citizens to the 112 Emergency Call Center.

It was learned that three people who were shot in the head with a gun in the car have lost their lives. One person injured in the incident was taken to the hospital. Gendarmerie teams, who took security measures in the region, are investigating at the scene.