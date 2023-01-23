In the first three weeks of the year, 3,916 suspects were caught in the operations carried out in 11 districts of Istanbul against suspects who were found to be involved in drug trafficking, the Istanbul Police Department data revealed.

A total of 613 kilograms and 250 grams of narcotic drugs and 137,580 pills were seized during the searches conducted at the suspects' addresses. Some 375 suspects who were transferred to the courthouse after the procedures at the police station were arrested and sent to prison.

Istanbul Police Department Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch teams carried out an operation against drug traffickers in the city's Fatih, Büyükçekmece, Esenyurt, Ümraniye, Bağcılar, Beşiktaş, Başakşehir, Silivri, Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler and Avcılar districts on Jan. 1-21.

During the operations and searches carried out at the suspects' premises, 540.83 kilograms of cannabis, 34.81 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 127,680 ecstasy pills, 9,900 Captagon drags, 63 cannabis plants, 11 pistols and several other types of weapons were confiscated.