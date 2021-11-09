Five people, including three members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), who were attempting to illegally cross into Greece, were detained by border guards, the Defense Ministry announced.

Many senior members of the terrorist group left Turkey before the 2016 coup attempt, while others fled when the putsch bid was thwarted thanks to strong public resistance.

Greece has been the favorite gateway for suspects linked to the group, though most prefer land routes in Turkey's northwest. The European country attracted more FETÖ fugitives after it refused to extradite soldiers involved in the 2016 coup attempt to Turkey after they hijacked a military helicopter and took shelter in Greece.

Over 8,000 FETÖ members have crossed into Greece in the past three years, according to authorities. Ankara has criticized the country for ignoring its calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group.