Hundreds of historical artifacts considered to belong to the Ottoman and Roman periods were seized in an operation carried out by police teams in Türkiye's central Kırıkkale province on Thursday, following the arrest of two persons during the operation.

Many objects, including crosses, seals and rings, were seized in the operation including some 880 coins, which are believed to date to the Ottoman and Roman periods. The square-shaped seal containing animal motifs, however particularly drew attention among the objects retained.

An operation against historical artifact smugglers was carried out in the city center under the coordination of the Kırıkkale Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and teams of the Provincial Police in the Department of Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime (KOM).

According to the information obtained, as a result of the technical and physical monitoring, police detained E.R. (42) and O.A. (42) and it was determined that the suspects were planning to sell the historical artifacts.

The police detained the two suspects in a car they were following.

While searching the car, the teams found 880 coins, 22 rings, three seals, seven crosses with various figures, eight arrowheads and 22 other objects.

A view of the crosses seized in the operation, Kırıkkale, central Türkiye, Jan. 5, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Judicial proceedings were initiated against two persons whose proceedings were still in progress in the police department, in accordance with the "law on the protection of cultural and natural assets."

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Türkiye every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and to protect the country's rich cultural heritage.