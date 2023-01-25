A breathtaking operation was successfully undertaken by Istanbul Police Department Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch, resulting in the confiscation of methamphetamine and detention of smugglers.

The Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch, tracked the drug dealers in Kağıthane, raided the meeting point and nabbed the sellers as well as buyers. The latter tried to flee the scene and eventually gave up when they had an accident. Approximately TL 1 million ($53,162) worth of methamphetamine was seized from the sellers' vehicle. The intense moments were captured on camera.

The Bureau of Fight Against Street Crimes and Narcotics affiliated with the Istanbul Narcotic Crime Branch Office were informed that drug dealers will be holding a meeting in Kağıthane's Seyrantepe at around 14.00 on Tuesday. Based on this tip off, the narcotics police engaged in action and learned that buyers and smugglers would arrive in blue and black vehicles respectively.

As per information received, the police continued to follow-up and nabbed the group during their meeting, during which the amount of methamphetamine was seized.

During the course of the operation, the buyers tried to escape while the narcotics police continued to puruse. During the chase, a taxi hit the buyers' vehicle from the side, and as a result of the collision, the culpirts were apprehended. The entire episode was recorded on security cameras.

While the those detained were sent to police remand, a total of 4.2 kilograms of methamphetamine with a market value of approximately TL 1 million was seized from the vehicles of the smugglers. It has been learned that anti-narcotics police operations, related to the incident, are ongoing.