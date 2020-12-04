Two Russian journalists from NTV media outlet have been detained Friday by Istanbul police while illegally filming near drone production facilities, security sources confirmed to Daily Sabah.

The illegal filming was carried out near the facilities of Turkey's leading private drone manufacturer Baykar, sources said.

“The Istanbul Police Department detained two Russian nationals (I.M. and A.P.) and a Turkish national (A.C.K.) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, upon detecting that they were filming, without authorization, near the drone research and development center in our province, where taking photographs and filming are restricted,” a statement by the Istanbul Governor’s Office said.

The statement added that the official investigation is ongoing and on the chief prosecutor’s orders, the detention period for the individuals in question has been extended for three more days.

Baykar, established in 1984, is a leading producer of armed and non-armed drones, control systems, simulators and avionics systems.