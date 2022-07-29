Turkey suspended maritime traffic through the Bosporus after a ship malfunctioned on Friday.
Sparta, a 134-meter-long (439-foot-long) vessel heading from Egypt to Bulgaria, malfunctioned near the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.
Rescue vessels and officials were dispatched to assist the ship, which was tugged to the Türkeli Anchorage Area, where it was safely anchored.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.