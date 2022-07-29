Turkey suspended maritime traffic through the Bosporus after a ship malfunctioned on Friday.

Sparta, a 134-meter-long (439-foot-long) vessel heading from Egypt to Bulgaria, malfunctioned near the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels and officials were dispatched to assist the ship, which was tugged to the Türkeli Anchorage Area, where it was safely anchored.