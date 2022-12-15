Mounir Elkhamri, husband of the U.S. consul general in Istanbul, Julie A. Eadeh, injured one person when he crashed his car into another vehicle on Thursday morning. Elkhamri was driving while drunk. He was behind the wheel of a consulate vehicle on a major avenue in Istanbul's Şişli district.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Büyükdere Avenue after being notified and the injured driver was taken to the hospital.

Elkhamri had a blood alcohol content of over 2 per milliliter. The maximum prescribed legal limit in Türkiye is 0.63 per milliliter. He reportedly left the scene using his diplomatic immunity.