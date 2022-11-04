Students studying in Istanbul will continue to have their natural gas costs supported by Üsküdar Municipality.

Hilmi Türkmen, the mayor of the Üsküdar Municipality, visited a student dormitory in Üsküdar and made a few announcements that will help students in the 2022–2023 academic year.

In his words, "The long-awaited news has arrived: the Uskudar municipality will continue to pay the winter season natural gas bills in the same manner as last year." The students must be Üsküdar residents and enrolled at one of Istanbul's universities in order to qualify for the natural gas bill assistance." Noting that at least three students are enrolled in bachelor's or associate's degrees and live at home.

Additionally, the students will get support with IstanbulKart (a local transportation card) monthly subscription for the duration of the 2022–2023 academic year. Applications are submitted online through the municipal website. Students whose applications are approved will receive four months of assistance with their natural gas bills, amounting to TL 400 ($21.50).

He declared, "We are always with the students in the libraries, parks and schools." I hope for the best for you in the future, he said.