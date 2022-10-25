In the last 10 years, 3,720 people died in traffic accidents in Istanbul, and more than 227,000 people have been injured. In Istanbul, 2018 was recorded as the year with the highest number of injuries. In the 10 years from 2013 to September of this year, 166,467 traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities were reported in the megacity, the highest number of fatal accidents occurred in 2015 and 2021 recorded most accidents, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Thousands of accidents occur yearly in Istanbul, the largest and most populous city in Turkiye. There have been more than 16,000 fatal and serious traffic accidents each year.

Around 11,300,530 road incidents had taken place nationwide at this time. The majority of the incidents, as mentioned above, resulted in property damage, but there were also 1,726,471 accidents that resulted in injury or death. In Turkiye, 15.7% of road incidents ended in fatalities or serious injuries.

According to the accident data, in 2013 in Istanbul, 15,224 incidents resulted in 260 fatalities and 22,460 injuries. While there were 208 fatalities in the 15,577 accidents in 2014, there were also 22,621 injuries.

In the 16,081 accidents in the city in 2015, 582 individuals lost their lives and 22,661 others were injured. In 16,102 incidents in 2016, 551 people died and 22,679 people were injured.

In the city with 15,497 accidents in 2017, 544 people died and 21,707 were injured. 2018 witnessed 16,051 accidents in the city, resulting in 4,141 fatalities and 23,158 injuries. In 2019, 16,737 accidents resulted in 368 fatalities and 22,889 injuries.

While there were 15,449 accidents in Istanbul in 2020, 322 people died and 20,014 were injured as a result. Last year, the city had 22,295 accidents, resulting in 351 fatalities and 27,625 injuries.

In the first nine months of 2022, there were 17,004 accidents with injuries and deaths, resulting in 93 fatalities and 21,676 injuries.