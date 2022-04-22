People flocked to Hırka-ı Şerif Mosque in Istanbul’s Fatih district on Friday as an heirloom of the Prophet Muhammad was put back on display after two years.

The cloak worn by the prophet has been carefully preserved for nearly 1,400 years, attracting a large crowd to the mosque where it is kept by descendants of Uwais al-Qarni, a Muslim believer to whom the prophet gifted the garment. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya and Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan were among the dignitaries attending the “reopening” ceremony for the cloak. The crowd listened to a recitation of verses from the Quran and soon visitors were invited in.

The religious artifact is only put on public display during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which is considered the most sacred of the months in the Islamic calendar. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Turkey, the display was banned.

People line up outside the mosque to see the cloak, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 22, 2022. (DHA PHOTO)

On Friday, the most sacred day of the week for Muslims, hours before collective Friday prayers, a few visitors at a time were allowed into the room where the cloak is kept behind glass. Outside, women and men queuing to be admitted through separate entrances caused a crowd. But they did not complain as they were happy to have the “once in a year” opportunity to see something that belonged to Islam’s most sacred figure. Some burst into tears while others recited prayers.

The cloak will be on display until April 29, two days before the start of Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the holy month.

“I couldn’t sleep last night because I was too excited. I have been waiting for this moment (for two years),” Leyla Kahraman, a visitor who came to the mosque with her 9-year-old son said. “I love the prophet very much and am happy to be here,” her son Ömer Faruk said.