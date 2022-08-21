Covering an area of 407 hectares (1006 acres), Lake Akgöl in the eastern Türkiye's Van has completely dried up due to extremely hot temperatures and rapid evaporation.

The lake, which is home to dozens of birds in the Özalp district of the city, accumulates a significant amount of water with precipitation and melting of snow in spring.

However, it has turned into barren land recently due to the extremely hot weather and rapid evaporation.

Faruk Alaeddinoğlu, a teacher of Geography at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, said: "In the future, wetlands will lose space or dry up. This will happen in many countries around the world."

A Researcher surveys the dried-up Lake Akgöl, Van, eastern Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2022. (AA Photo)

"Unfortunately, a large part of the lakes in Van, especially in the higher regions where there is a problem with precipitation, will dry up," he said.

"Presumably, this process will work against those lakes because there is no indication that the world will return to normal, but there are many indications that the world will get worse," he added.

The lake has been drying up in the summer for two years since the drought in 2020 and 2021, which was caused by insufficient rainfall.

Emphasizing the importance of water management, especially for those engaged in agriculture and livestock activities, Alaeddinoglu said the value of water should be recognized.