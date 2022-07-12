Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams seized over 169 kilograms (373 pounds) of illegal drugs in an operation in the city's Fatih district on Tuesday.

Two suspects, who were preparing to distribute drugs to drug dealers in Istanbul, were detained during the operation.

Multiple teams of the provincial gendarmerie command participated in the operation after being tipped off.

The law enforcers had received information that a huge amount of illegal drugs were brought into the country and were waiting to be distributed.

The drug traffickers and their hideouts were then identified and put under surveillance before the actual operation took place.

A simultaneous operation was carried out at the address in Fatih and a vehicle used in transporting the drug was also impounded.

The operation seized over 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 100 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine, 9 kilograms of methamphetamine and 40 kilograms of chemical powder and liquid used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

They also seized 100 grams of heroin, TL 83,000 ($4,780) in cash and two precision scales used to weigh the drugs.

The two drug traffickers, identified by their initials O.A. and N.O., were arrested and sent to prison.