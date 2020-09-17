The latest figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) show that life expectancy at birth rose to 78.6 years. TurkStat’s “Life Tables” released on Thursday show the average number of years that an infant is supposed to live increased between 2017 and 2019, compared with 78 in the 2013-2015 period.

The figure is lower for men, at only 75.3 years whereas women now have a life expectancy of 81.3 years. For those at the age of 15, the expectancy is 64.6 years, and it gradually decreases with the advance of age.