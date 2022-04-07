Geese are rarely kept as pets in Turkey, but Paşa is more than that for Mustafa Zehir. Such a special bond was formed between Zehir and Paşa, whom he bought to slaughter for meat four months ago, that the 35-year-old farmer and the goose soon became an inseparable duo.

Although geese are generally bred for their meat, pet geese are rather uncommon in Turkey. In a bond that transcends species, another duo, Yılmaz Evcenler and his feathered friend Cango, have been best friends for nine years and also made headlines in the past few months. Likewise, there is even a goose who goes to school in northeast Turkey's Trabzon province.

Paşa (pronounced "Pasha”) does not leave Zehir's side, who is engaged in animal husbandry in the Salihli district of western Turkey's Manisa province. Paşa hangs out in the coffee shop with Zehir and goes for rides on tractors and motorcycles. When Zehir goes too fast with his tractor and motorcycle, Paşa continues to follow, flying this time.

Zehir, a father of two, says that Paşa has also become a beloved member of his family as well as being his close friend.

"I bought him from my friend four months ago to slaughter later," Zehir told Ihlas News Agency (IHA), adding that wherever he went, whether on foot, on a tractor or on a motorcycle, Paşa started to follow him.

"He is always by my side," he said.

Noting that they even drink tea together, Zehir said: "Everyone takes a video when we walk around the neighborhood with Paşa. People are always surprised by how he always follows me."

"Paşa has become the favorite goose of the neighborhood. The passersby and those driving their cars turn and look at us," Zehir added.