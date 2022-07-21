A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Turkey’s western Balıkesir province on Thursday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake, which took place at 6:44 p.m. (3:44 p.m. GMT), epicentered in the Gönen district, was felt in the nearby provinces, including Çanakkale, Bursa, Tekirdağ and Istanbul.

In a statement posted on Twitter, AFAD authorities said no damage has been reported following the quake.