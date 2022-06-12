A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Turkey’s eastern Van province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

The quake took place at 9:35 p.m. local time (6:35 p.m. GMT) in the province's Tuşba district but was felt in the nearby districts and provinces.

It was measured at a depth of 18.36 kilometers (11.4 miles), according to AFAD.

Many people rushed out of their homes as the quake took place, but no injuries or damage has been reported, according to the Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Van Governor Ozan Balcı told Anadolu Agency (AA) there were no “negative” reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an earthquake centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van.