A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's Ardahan province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.

The epicenter of the quake was the Göle district, at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), AFAD said on Twitter.

The earthquake was felt in downtown Ardahan, as well as Erzurum's Oltu and Horasan districts.

People ran to the streets following the quake.

Governor Hüseyin Öner told Anadolu Agency (AA) that no damage has been reported.

Meanwhile, AFAD said it received reports about minor damage in the district and continues to scan the area in coordination with local authorities.