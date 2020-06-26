An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit a town in western Turkey on Friday, sending people rushing out of buildings. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
The earthquake was centered in the district of Saruhanlı, in Manisa province, at a depth of 9.2 kilometers (5.6 miles), the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.
No damage and casualties have been reported so far, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a tweet.
Manisa Governor Yaşar Karadeniz said the assessment studies are underway.
"So far, we have not had any aftershocks in Manisa," Karadeniz added.
Tremors of the quake were also felt in some other provinces, including Izmir, Bursa, Balıkesir, Aydın, Istanbul, and Kütahya.
The quake came a day after another temblor, measuring 5.4, shook the eastern province of Van, near the border with Iran, slightly injuring five people and damaging homes.
Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.
