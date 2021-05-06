President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed representatives of Turkey's religious minority communities for iftar (fast-breaking) dinner at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.
The guests included Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomeos; the president of the Balıklı Greek Hospital Foundation, Konstantin Yuvanidis; Syriac Metropolitan Yusuf Çetin; Syriac Ancient Foundation President Sait Susin; Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva; the president of the Turkish Jewish Community, Ishak Ibrahimzadeh; the president of the Turkish Jewish Community Foundation and co-chair of the Turkish Jewish Community, Erol Kohen; Armenian Orthodox Patriarch of Turkey Sahak Maşalyan; Surp Pırgiç Armenian Hospital Foundation President Bedros Şirinoğlu; the spiritual leader of the Turkish Syriac Catholic Community, Orhan Abdulahad Çanlı; and Assyrian Catholic Foundation Chairperson Zeki Basatemir.
Ali Erbaş, the head of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), was also present.
