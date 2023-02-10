Rescue teams miraculously saved a 10-day-old infant from a mountain of debris in Türkiye’s Hatay province 90 hours after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that leveled 10 cities and left thousands of people dead and injured since Monday.

Yağız Ulaş and his mother were safely pulled out of the wreckage by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) rescue teams in the Hatay district of Samandağ, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said on Twitter.

Ulaş was wrapped in thermal blankets as emergency teams gave him immediate medical attention. Emergency workers also carried his mother, dazed and pale but conscious, on a stretcher, video images from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) showed.

The rescue of a number of small children has lifted the spirits of weary crews searching for survivors on the fifth day after as Türkiye's 10 provinces try to recover from the deadly disaster. The rescuers, including specialist teams from dozens of countries, toiled through the night in the ruins of thousands of wrecked buildings. In freezing temperatures, they regularly called for silence as they listened for any sound of life from mangled concrete mounds.