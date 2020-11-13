The "Miss Uganda 2020" beauty contest was organized at a night club in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, a place which should have remained closed for violating coronavirus measures.

Footage and images posted on social media show that the group held a concert and organized a party along with the beauty contest. Also, none of the participants followed coronavirus procedures such as wearing masks or observing social distance.

The images revealed that the guests and contestants danced for a long time at the end of the contest. Also, in violation of the rules for entertainment venues during the pandemic, customers were served alcoholic beverages with glass cups.

Esenyurt, located in Istanbul’s European side, is one of the most cosmopolitan districts of the metropolis as it hosts many migrants from different parts of the world.

Bars, discotheques and nightclubs across all 81 provinces of Turkey closed in March as a precaution against the coronavirus. Despite their reopening in June with the normalization period, they have been tightly inspected by police, and those who fail to meet coronavirus security standards are fined.