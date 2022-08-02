An 83-year-old British man who went missing in southern Turkey on Sunday was found lying injured in a dried water canal.

Ron Plunkett was on a trip to the ancient city of Side in the province of Antalya, where he was vacationing with his family. He made a brief stop to use the washroom, but Plunkett disappeared. An investigation of security camera footage in the area showed the older man walking near a highway. While checking the footage, authorities pinpointed the last spot he was seen and found the man lying injured inside the canal on the roadside late Monday.

Plunkett, an Alzheimer’s patient, was hospitalized and appeared in good health. The tourist’s family thanked the gendarmerie troops who found him and took him to the hospital.