Search and rescue squads continued to save more people stuck under the rubble, over 30 hours following the deadly quakes.

Filiz Abar, 35, was rescued after 34 hours from what remained of the six-story building in Gaziantep, one of the provinces hit hard by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes.

"Hopefully, those remaining will get out, too. I trust in Allah, may Allah help the (disaster) workers and our state ... The teams are working with their heart and soul," Abar's brother told reporters at the scene.

A 4-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble, 33 hours after the earthquakes.

Gül Inal was removed from the first floor of a three-story building in Hatay province by Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Industry Inc. (TURASAS) teams sent from central Eskişehir province.

Footage showed the joy of Gül's relatives when she was pulled from the rubble and handed to medical teams.

Three more people were rescued from under the rubble on Tuesday, 33 hours after a devastating earthquake hit southern Türkiye.

A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a 60-year-old woman were rescued by teams sent by the Tuzla municipality in Istanbul in two separate locations in Hatay province.

All were transported to the hospital.

Footage showed a woman identified as Mihriye, 60, hugging rescue teams after being evacuated.

A teenage boy was rescued from under rubble on Tuesday, 35 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Mahmut Nebi Uygul, 15, was taken to the hospital in Adıyaman province.

His father, Mustafa Uygul, expressed joy upon seeing his son rescued, adding that Mahmut's older brother was taken to a hospital in the capital Ankara for an operation after being rescued.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces after the two strong quakes, and over 8,000 people have been rescued so far, according to official figures.