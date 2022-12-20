One of the most acclaimed names in Türkiye’s daytime television, Müge Anlı, marked the 3,000th episode of her show “Tatlı Sert” on Monday with a celebration of accomplishments that made her a household name in the country.

The veteran presenter’s show on Atv – a TV station owned by Turkuvaz Media Group – brought her to the throne of daytime TV shows and introduced rival shows to work under the same theme: search for the missing and investigation of murders and other crimes.

Throughout the 15 seasons that went on air, the show indeed helped locate 4,091 people sought by their next of kin and helped the reunion of 993 broken families. With police help, experts and her fine investigative journalism, Anlı drew attention to 206 unsolved murder mysteries. The veteran journalist expanded her show to animals and helped locate 665 missing animals and ensured their return to their owners.

Anlı also spearheaded aid and awareness campaigns. She led a literacy campaign that assisted some 1.5 million people and helped over 62,000 people at risk of disappearance (elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease and people with mental disabilities) to get a “Love Print,” a tattoo giving a unique number to the patients referring to the contact information for their next of kin.

Another campaign garnered the donation of 25,042 wheelchairs for people in need. The campaign also donated education materials and other resources to thousands of disadvantaged students and hundreds of schools. Besides, Anlı was behind the donation of 44 soup kitchens across Türkiye and the donation of 492 housing units for displaced Rohingya Muslims who took refuge in Bangladesh.

On her 3,000th episode, Anlı paid heartfelt gratitude to her audience and said she only served as “a messenger trying to make the voice of victims heard.” “I am grateful to my audience who have faith in goodness and we wouldn't have achieved what we have accomplished without them,” she thanked.