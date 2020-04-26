Locals in Istanbul and Turkey’s northwestern cities spotted strange lights in the night sky on Saturday around midnight, which caused a stir among people since some initially concluded the glowing lights must be unidentified flying objects (UFO).
The lights were seen in Istanbul, as well as the Lüleburgaz district of northwestern Kırklaraeli province and the Malkara district of Tekirdağ province. While some people were terrified by the UFO rumors, it was thought that the lights radiated from Starlink satellites, of which the last batch was launched by U.S.-based rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX.
SpaceX’s $10 billion project called Starlink aims to create a constellation of satellites to provide affordable broadband internet service.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.