A new "city" with thousands of modern houses was built to meet the needs of citizens three years after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Turkish eastern province of Elazığ and its neighboring Malatya.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change announced Tuesday that after the earthquake that hit Elazığ and Malatya on Jan. 24, 2020, 31,944 of the planned 37,674 residences and workplaces with a total investment of TL 40 billion ($2.12 billion) were handed to the victims of the earthquake.

In the massive earthquake, which was one of the most catastrophic disasters for the region in history, 41 people were killed and 1,607 people were left injured while thousands of houses tumbled down to the ground. After the earthquake, all stakeholder institutions extended support and aid to the victims under the coordination of ministries and upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

One of the fastest and most comprehensive rehabilitation in the country's history was initiated immediately after the earthquake in Elazığ and Malatya, read the statement issued by the ministry, highlighting that the construction was started at a total of 71 points in 15 different central neighborhoods and seven other districts nearby.

In addition, the ministry highlighted that 90% of construction at 57 points was completed whereas all the remaining work is set to be completed within this year.

After the disaster, urban transformation and social housing for 21,140 of the 24,963 houses have been completed and the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI) delivered to the right holders to meet the housing needs of the citizens affected by the quake.

Besides, 27 schools were completed and started operations under the coordination of the Ministry of National Education (MEB) following the demolishment of 23 schools during the earthquake and the aftershocks that followed. The schools were renewed with the support of the Provincial and State Investment Program and philanthropists' participation as well.

Within the scope of the MEB's Disaster Risk Reduction Project investment program from the last year, the construction of a total of 58 schools was approved and tender processes were initiated. In addition, as a result of technical inspections after the earthquake, 33 schools were strengthened and repaired.

During the rehabilitation process, 42 mosques that were destroyed due to severe damage were completed with the help of the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and the mosques were opened for worship while repair work was carried out in 11 other mosques that were moderately and slightly damaged.

To date, more than TL 821 million in cash and aid has been provided to Elazığ by the relevant ministries.

The city's Governor Ömer Toraman, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) noted that they still feel the pain for the lives lost in 2020 and that they commemorate them with mercy on the third anniversary of the earthquake. Providing information on the aid that was continuously delivered to the citizens, the governor thanked all the relevant ministries and President Erdoğan for the quick initiative that was undertaken after the natural disaster.

He pointed out that the plan implementation to build new housing for the citizens went swiftly, noting that: "A very big move has been implemented in a very short time in Elazığ. We have delivered the houses to more than 21,000 citizens across Elazığ so far. The remaining ones are under construction. As they are completed, we will hand them over to our citizens. The construction of so many houses in a short time indicates the greatness of the state and nation of the Republic of Türkiye. We are proud of our state and nation.''

Emphasizing that newly constructed buildings provide high security against earthquakes and other disasters, Toraman concluded that citizens of Elazığ can ''continue their lives with no worries about possible earthquakes.''