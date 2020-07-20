

Streaming giant Netflix denied rumors circulating on social media that the company would end its Turkey operations.

A statement by the company published by Turkish media outlets Monday said Netflix was “committed to its Turkish members and creative community.”

The company has found itself in hot water ahead of the release of “Love 101,” a Turkish TV series that was expected to include a gay character among the main roles.

Turkey's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) had confirmed earlier this month that the character was removed after a request from the council.

“We are proud of the talent we work with. We are very excited for projects both in production and scheduled to soon begin shooting and are looking forward to sharing these stories with our members all across the world,” the Netflix statement said.

The statement came after Mahir Ünal, deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), dismissed rumors that streaming giant Netflix would exit Turkey. In a tweet on Monday, Ünal said he believed that the company would show higher sensitivity toward Turkish culture and arts “with deeper cooperation.”

Ünal also refuted allegations of talks between Netflix and the authorities. “Netflix Turkey has neither met with authorities either at a political level such as with the AK Party Publicity and Media Office nor at the state level with Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate. Why would they think about leaving Turkey?” Ünal tweeted.