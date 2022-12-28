Celebrating New Year at ski resorts is widely popular among Turkish holidaymakers and foreign tourists. Yet, in most ski resorts across Türkiye, snowfall is less than anticipated. Some resorts even "resort" to pumping artificial snow on the dry slopes to attract visitors, while operators urge visitors to make early bookings as they expect a steady stream of holidaymakers during the New Year.

Climate change has certainly brought many challenges to the fore and has heavily affected the country's ski resorts since major winter tourist attractions have not been able to fully kickstart their business yet because of delayed snowfall. However, Türkiye is still positive and excepts a heavy snowfall to welcome the New Year and cater to public demands.

At the Palandöken Ski Center, which is about 3,176 meters (10,419.95 feet) above sea level in Erzurum, "artificial snowfall" and "snow storage" methods were put to use because of delayed snowfall this year. Using the system implemented in the Alps, occupancy rates of hotels in Palandöken, which is the first ski resort to open for the season in Türkiye, reached 90% before New Year.

Hotel customers will welcome 2023 with a live concert, fireworks display and torch skiing event.

The occupancy rates of hotels in Erciyes Ski Center, one of the most important winter tourism spots in Kayseri, reached 92%. Domestic and foreign tourists enjoy skiing at the center, where snow depths can reach 50 centimeters (19.69 inches). The season opened four days ago. On New Year's Eve, hotels in the region, which are expected to run at full capacity, will entertain guests with various interesting activities.

Meanwhile, at Kartalkaya Ski Center, located at the summit of Köroğlu Mountains in Bolu at an altitude of 2,200 meters, three out of five hotels did not open owing to lighter-than-expected snowfall while two other hotels welcomed guests by filling their runways with "artificial snow."

As for Kartepe Ski Center, at the summit of Samanlı Mountains in Kocaeli, too did not receive enough snow this year. Hence,11 ski tracks could not be activated there. Kartepe Ski Center Track Manager, Taner Tamer, said, "Owing to lighter-than-expected snowfall, our ski facilities in Kartepe are closed at the moment. However, our reservations are open and regular vacationers are waiting to enjoy the ski activities that we offer."

Uludağ, which is one of the important centers of winter tourism in Bursa, had planned to open its Ski center on Dec.15. but could not follow the schedule because of a total lack of snowfall. This made holidaymakers cancel their plans.

Merga Bütan Ski Center in Hakkari awaits ski lovers with its four-star hotel, chairlift system and track areas to be put into service. At the ski center located at an altitude of 2,800 meters, snow thickness measured only 20 centimeters this year, but the center is expected to open the season with snowfall being forecast.

Saklıkent Ski Center, known as "The Uludağ of Antalya," is expected to receive the first snow of the year. In Saklıkent, 47 kilometers (29.2 miles) from the city center and atop Beydağları, accommodation services are on offer besides hotels, pensions and rental houses. "The New Year's Eve is celebrated differently at the summit of Antalya. This year, the snowfall is running late. But we have a week ahead of us. We will open our tracks with a good snowfall," said hotel manager Cuma Özaydın.

Similarly, Salda Ski Center in Eşeler Plateau, within the borders of Burdur's Yeşilova district, has not received snowfall yet, thus no preparations were made for New Year's Eve. The ski center, at an altitude of 2,079 meters, has a chair lift line of 8,860 meters and five tracks with lengths varying between 1,000 and 1,500 meters.

Hotels in Cebiltepe Ski Center, located in Scots Pine forests in the Sarıkamış district of Kars, have completed their preparations for the New Year. At the summit of Cibiltepe, which is 2,634 meters high, snow depths reached 30 centimeters. On second stage tracks, snow depths measured 20 centimeters. Cancellations were reported earlier due to inadequate snowfall at the ski resort, where pre-New Year reservation rates stood at 50%.

Occupancy rates at Zigana Ski Center, the pearl of winter tourism in the Eastern Black Sea Region, has been reported at 90%. Snow is expected at the center on New Year's Eve where there have been no sign of snow when the report was filed. On the other hand, Trabzon's Uzungöl Tourism Center and Rize's Ayder Plateau, which do not have ski facilities, are among the most preferred places in the region for winter tourism. New Year Eve reservations at both centers exceeded 90% as per reports.

Inadequate snowfall has also been reported at Ilgaz Mountain Ski Center between Kastamonu and Çankırı this year, leading to the ski season being still closed in the region. It has been reported that the new season will start with the snow depths reaching 80 centimeters gradually. The different lengths of tracks at Ilgaz Ski Center and Ilgaz 2-Yurduntepe Ski Center offer ski lovers an amusing winter holiday. Ilgaz Mountain is 40 kilometers from Kastamonu and 200 kilometers from Ankara.