Authorities announced that norovirus is the culprit behind the hospitalization of hundreds of people in the western province of Bilecik in recent weeks. An investigation found out that the virus, whose symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and stomachache, originated from city’s drinking water. Health Ministry crews discovered that unfiltered water from a spring had contaminated drinking water supplies to the city of more than 228,000 people.

Dr. Ferhat Damkacı, head of Bilecik Directorate of Health, released a written statement on Tuesday on the issue. He said that they launched investigations after a surge in the number of people complaining of diarrhea and other symptoms applying to hospitals. He said they interviewed 552 people among the hospitalized and a public health team investigated the cases. Damkacı said they ran analyses in more than 600 locations along the water supply lines and discovered water from a stream mixed with water in a storage facility, adding that the municipality had since closed the leak. “Analysis of the spring water and excrement samples from patients indicated norovirus,” he said, adding that they were continuing to monitor the water supply.

“Norovirus is common among adults and children and is behind the majority of diarrhea cases. It is the main cause of diarrhea among some 20% of people seeking treatment for the condition in the world. It spreads through contact with infected people and water and the infection can last for three weeks. The public should be careful about personal and household hygiene, especially in washing their hands after exiting restrooms and should wash vegetable and fruits properly,” he warned.

Some 32,000 people were hospitalized in 2016 in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş due to norovirus.

Norovirus is also known as the winter vomiting bug as it is more common in winter. Experts say a bleach-based household cleaner or a combination of bleach and hot water should be used to disinfect household surfaces that may be contaminated, as well as commonly used objects such as toilets, taps, telephones, door handles and kitchen surfaces. Those who are sick should avoid cooking and helping prepare meals for others until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped, as norovirus can be spread through contaminated food.