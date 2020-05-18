The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has exceeded 150,000, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Some 1,158 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, bringing Turkey's total caseload to 150,593. Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 31, reaching 4,171.

"The number of patients who need intensive care and respiratory support continues to decrease. The number of cases is predictable," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"The role of our days spent at home is very important in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus."

Further, 1,615 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. More than 111,500 patients have been successfully treated since the outbreak began.

Since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, it has spread to 188 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 315,000, with more than 4.8 million confirmed cases, and recoveries topping 1.8 million, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.