The number of drones in Turkey surged in 2019, reaching 34,150, while people who have their pilot license for drones reached 52,120.

Drones are becoming more important in the daily life of Turkish people every year. They are used for different purposes both by professionals and amateurs, mostly for taking videos or photographs.

While the number of drones was about 8,000 in 2016, it almost quadrupled in two years and reached 27,000 in 2018. Also, while the number of people having drone usage licenses was 35,000 in 2018, it increased to 52,000 in 2019.

The increase also triggered a surge in fines as TL 379,675 ($57,759) in fines were issued last year.

The opening of drone registration systems in July 2019, which provides flight permits for drones online, significantly increased drone traffic. All drones between half (1 pound) to 25 kilograms (55 pounds) are registered in the drone registration system. Pilots of these drones should have a license for commercial or sportive (amateur) purposes.

Drones are also used by security officials for different purposes. Earlier this month, police in Sultanbeyli district of Istanbul resorted to a novel way of warning citizens due to the coronavirus threat: sending drones over picnickers in the Aydos Forest. The loudspeaker installed on the drone warned: “Dear Istanbul residents, it is vitally important for you and your loved ones to stay home. Please, do not go out on the street unless it is necessary.”