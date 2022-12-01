Two people aboard a single-engine airplane were killed when it crashed on Thursday in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa, the governor said. Staff at a natural gas plant in the Ovaakça neighborhood of Bursa's central Osmangazi district had earlier alerted authorities about a flying object crashing into a nearby empty lot. Search and rescue crews were deployed to the site and found the bodies of the two people aboard.

The plane was on a training flight and took off from the Pamukova district of Sakarya province in the northwest, Governor Yakup Canpolat told Anadolu Agency (AA). The cause of the crash is not known yet.

It took off at 3:13 p.m. local time and lost connection at 3:32 p.m. at an altitude of 1,200 meters, according to records.

Bursa Metropolitan Mayor Alinur Aktaş noted that the cause of the crash, whether it was due to weather conditions or a technical failure, would be announced after investigations.

In April, two people were killed after taking off from Bursa's Yunuseli airport when their single-engine plane crashed in a residential area.