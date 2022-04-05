Staff at a family health center in the southern province of Karaman admitted an unusual patient on Monday. A cat that was in labor mysteriously found her way to the center, with staff noticing on her arrival that she was pregnant.

As the pregnant cat meowed in front of the family health center and asked for help from those inside, the security cameras around the building were capturing her cries for attention.

The cat gave birth to four kittens with the help of a doctor and some nurses from the center. One of the kittens nearly did not make it but pulled through thanks to the intervention of a nurse who realized that the kitty was not breathing. The nurse, Betül Yılmaz, explained: "The kitty was not breathing when she was born. I helped her hold on to life with cardiac massage."

Doctors and nurses at the family health center said that they were very impressed by the cat's request for help.

"We suddenly heard the sound of the cat in the corridor of the center. The friends, who realized that the cat was going to give birth, immediately took her to the backroom and gave birth," said Doctor Hüseyin Ulu, adding that all four kitten and the mother are in good health.

Meanwhile, nurse Tuğba Yaman, who helped the mother through the birth process, said happily, "We realized that this cat who came to our door in the morning needed help. We have four beautiful kittens."