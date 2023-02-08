A pregnant woman was rescued on Tuesday, 40 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Nehir Ilkova, who is nine months pregnant, was rescued in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes earthquakes, by teams sent from Istanbul's Ümraniye municipality.

The municipality said its teams are continuing search and rescue efforts.

At least 5,434 people have been killed and 31,777 injured after the tremors jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Although Kahramanmaraş was the epicenter of the earthquakes, it has affected 10 provinces. The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.