The Spanish rescue team, "Bomberos (fire department) GIRECAN. USAR Light & K9 Team," looking for a spark of life under the rubble of earthquake-stricken areas of Türkiye, shared a photo of a pide bread given to them by the locals, highlighting the gratitude expressed for their immense efforts in assisting emergency teams. They termed the locals as "real heroes."

Describing what happened, excerpts of the message read, "They literally stopped us on the road to deliver these food items. They are not letting us pay for breakfast or even a sweet. Everyone is dedicated to helping the emergency teams. Don't forget, they are the actual protagonists. We are only sources of hope."