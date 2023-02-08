After the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, aid continues to pour in from all over Türkiye.

One of these aid campaigns was implemented by the Izmir Earthquake Survivors' Solidarity Association (IZDEDA), which was established after the earthquake that occurred in Izmir on Oct. 30, 2020.

IZDEDA President Haydar Özkan stated that they have not slept since the earthquake that deeply shook Türkiye and that they have been collecting aid for earthquake survivors who are experiencing the same pain as them in 2020.

"We can feel their grief, as in the words of our ancestors, 'the state of the one who falls from the roof, understands the one falling from the roof,''' Özkan said.

"We can comprehend the feelings of those waiting helplessly there because we have experienced the same thing," he added.

Özkan, who stated that they wanted to come together without wasting time and lend their best support, organized an aid campaign, and said, "May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives in this earthquake and give patience to those left behind. May Allah give strength to the rescue teams there. As soon as we hear of an earthquake, we think, 'I wonder what I can do.' Actually, we wanted to go to the affected area and help physically. However, we thought that we could be a sort of obstruction because that task is the job of professionals.''

''We organized an aid campaign of our own. We will deliver the collected materials to the governorship and municipalities. All of our people, including those who have accepted IZDEDA's reliability, are trying to be with us. Even mothers who lost children or spouses in the Izmir earthquake help us here," Özkan underlined.

Explaining that they gathered the collected materials and placed them in boxes, Özkan expressed a feeling of solace knowing those materials will meet the urgent needs of people.

"We have collected hygiene materials, diapers, baby bottles and paper towels that women and children need. We will deliver the parcels to the state. We have not been able to sleep since the day the earthquake struck. Everyone who comes here is like that. Because we have an experience. We have no choice but to say, 'May Allah grant you patience,'" he remarked.

'It's as if I'm reliving those days again'

Arzu Taner, one of the earthquake survivors who lost her daughter Aslı Taner, who was left in the debris in the Rıza Bey Apartment in the Oct. 30 Izmir earthquake, also stated that her pain is still fresh and said, "I lost my daughter Aslı in the dental clinic. She was 24 years old. It's like I'm reliving those times for the last two days. I'm sorry. I think of those who were under the rubble. I didn't sleep until the morning. I thought about those who lost their lives and those who were left behind until the morning. May God help them," she said.

Hatice Baltırak, who said she lost her husband Ahmet Baltırak in the Izmir earthquake, was one of the people who extended a helping hand to the earthquake victims of Kahramanmaraş.

Stating that she will never forget what she experienced during the Oct. 30 earthquake, Baltırak said: "My husband was a heart patient. Since he couldn't go out much, I would do all the chores. I went to the bank for 10 minutes, and 10 minutes later, my husband was under the wreckage before I reached the bank. We were able to remove him after 10 hours. Now it (earthquake) has struck again," she said.