The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced Thursday that rescue and search operations have come to an end in two of the 10 provinces hardly devastated by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that shook the region on Monday.

AFAD stated that after the rescue works came to an end in Şanlıurfa, they finished in Kilis as well.

Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, who was appointed to the area, announced that the search and rescue operations have been completed in Kilis.

"Our teams have completed the search and rescue work in Kilis. Teams from Kilis were immediately dispatched to other provinces where the work continues," the statement issued by AFAD read.

At the same time, installation of tents sent to the city by AFAD for earthquake victims in Şanlıurfa continues in coordination with the Şanlıurfa Governorate.

The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye rose to 14,351 as of Thursday, AFAD announced. The number of injured rose to 63,794, according to the latest figures.