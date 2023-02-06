At least 1,014 people lost their lives Monday after a major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of Türkiye, the local officials said, while at least nine survivors have been pulled from the rubble, giving rescuers hope in their search.

According to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the powerful earthquake originated in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

During the rescue operations, nine people were rescued from the debris of the destroyed buildings in Gaziantep, Malatya, and Kilis, which were affected by the earthquake centered in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş.

The rescue teams pulled two people out of the wreckage of the four-story building on Gaziantep Gazi Muhtar Boulevard, while six people were rescued from the demolished three-story building on Yeni Ocak Street in Kilis's Yavuz Sultan district. Meanwhile, one person was rescued from the destroyed apartment building in Malatya's Zafer Mahallesi.

Three more people, one of whom is disabled, were rescued from the debris of the eight-story building in Diyarbakır's Bağlar district.

According to the information received from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency Earthquake Department, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş at 4:17 a.m.

The earthquake magnitude measured at 7.4 initially was later revised to 7.7.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), was felt in many cities across Türkiye.