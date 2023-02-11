Rescue teams in Türkiye have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers on Saturday first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagül Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdağ, in Gaziantep province, HaberTürk reported.

The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltık Buğra be saved first, the station said.

Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered as the man was transported into an ambulance.