Olives and olive oil are essential products and kitchen staples in Türkiye, a country where the breakfast table looks incomplete without a dish of olives to begin the day. The nation is a paradise of olive groves, and by jumping on the chance to increase output, Türkiye has developed into a top exporter. However, the relationship between the country and olives extends far beyond the manufacturing and sale of the product, with their history stretching back to 3,000 B.C.

Olives and olive oil not only taste incredible but they also act as an antioxidant and lower the risk of cancer. There are many types of olives and Türkiye has a very rich heritage of native varieties. Generally speaking, Edremit (Ayvalık) olives are the predominant variety being cultivated in the north of Türkiye's olive-growing region. In the Ayvalık, Edremit, Havran, Burhaniye and Gömeç districts of Balıkesir where there are approximately 13 million olive trees, producers work overtime, especially during the harvest period that begins at the end of November.

The olive trees' retention has been high this season thanks to the optimal climate conditions, temperatures and rainfall needed for a quality harvest. Because of this, it is predicted that olive oil production in Edremit will increase to 30,000-35,000 tons this year, a significant rise compared to the 20,000 tons produced last season.

Mehmet Hakkı Semerci, president of the Olive and Olive Oil Producers Federation, said that the yield and quality of the product were both very good this year. Stating that the yield was lower due to the lack of precipitation last season, Semerci stated that they expect a high yield this year. Stressing that olive oil is a crucial component of our diet, Semerci explained that the olive oil produced this season is expected to qualify as organic since not much fertilizer has been added.

He also highlighted that the olives that were gathered in October for testing contained 11-12% oil, which gives hope that a yield of up to 18% could be possible. "This is an unusually high number for this season's olives. Of course, come harvest time, these rates will rise much further," Semerci said.

Producer Nermin Gelbal Gökduman said that they expect 50% more turnover in their olive groves in Edremit and Havran compared to last year. Stating that the acid ratio in the oil from the olives harvested early in the season that they have been pressing recently is at 0.1-0.3, Gökduman said, "These are very good values. At the same time, the taste is very nice. This year, both the producer and the consumer who pays for it will smile."