Approximately 250,000 people displaced by the earthquakes in southern Türkiye are being provided accommodation at schools run by the Ministry of National Education in Malatya, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said Wednesday.

Özer attended the evaluation meeting held at the General Directorate of the State's office in Malatya, a spot severely hit by the large quakes on Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Özer noted that the ministry is actively utilizing its resources in 10 provinces for serving citizens.

Stating that they are also mobilizing to provide shelter and dietary needs for those affected by the earthquake, Özer said, "Currently, we host approximately 251,000 citizens in the schools of our Ministry of National Education, teachers' houses, hotels and in every place where accommodation is available.''

"A remarkable mobilization has been achieved, especially in the food and beverage sections of our vocational training hotel facilities. We have reached the capacity to serve 372,000 hot meals per day in 10 provinces in Türkiye. We are working on increasing this capacity every day,'' he noted.

Explaining that 24 mobile kitchens from vocational high schools were distributed to the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake, Özer stated that as the ministry, they aim to deliver hot meals to approximately 500,000 people.

Referring to the search and rescue cooperation that the ministry continues in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Özer said, "Approximately 2,500 of our teachers have voluntarily completed training and have now been transferred to the region. For example, 660 of our teachers in Malatya are cooperating with AFAD teams, with our army and gendarmerie helping with rescue efforts."

Pointing out that damage assessment studies continue in schools, Özer also noted that significant studies have been carried out on earthquake reinforcement in schools in the last two to three years as a ministry.

Reiterating that schools were closed across the country due to the earthquake, Özer said that they are following the progress in the field, not only in Malatya but also in all other provinces.

"Our general managers, heads of departments and provincial directors from different provinces are monitoring the processes. If necessary, we will extend the permits. While engaging in the extensions, we are also considering compensation mechanisms,'' the minister pointed out. He also emphasized that they will be focusing on the well-being of both teachers and students to help cope with any trauma the disaster has caused.