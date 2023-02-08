Spanish chef Jose Andres, who is known for his non-profit organization dedicated to providing meals after natural disasters, is setting up his kitchen in the earthquake-affected zone in Türkiye, following two major quakes which destroyed 10 cities in the country.

Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, said he would lend a helping hand to the Turkish people devastated by the quake.

“@RTErdogan as we spoke in Madrid few months ago, @WCKitchen is an emergency Food Organization! We are already arriving on the ground and with local partners, we will help the Turkish people in this difficult hour! #ChefsForTurkey,” Andres said in a message he posted on Twitter.

In another message, Andres said he was “proud” to see Spanish firefighters onboard the flight to Istanbul from Valencia. He noted that he would then travel to Adana.

“Amazing initial response of the International community. Let’s hope the dogs find many more people alive,” he said.

The death toll from deadly quakes in Türkiye surpassed 5,800 early on Wednesday, as rescue teams scrambled to pull more bodies out of the rubble.

Two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southeastern part of the country. The earthquakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria. Türkiye announced the closure of schools until Feb. 13 across the country and declared a week of mourning.